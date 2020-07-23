MarineMax Records Same-store Sales Growth Of 37% In Q3 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) reported that its third quarter earnings per share increased over 88% to $1.58, from $0.84, last year. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.72, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter revenue grew approximately 30% to $498.3 million, from $383.5 million, previous year. The company said the increase was driven by same-store sales growth of 37%, for the quarter. Analysts expected revenue of $412.56 million for the quarter.

At June 30, 2020, the company's liquidity exceeded $180 million consisting of cash and cash equivalents along with availability under its credit facility, before considering sizable unleveraged real estate portfolio.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.