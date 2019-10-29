MarineMax Q4 Earnings Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Recreational boat and yacht retailer MarineMax Inc. (HZO) Tuesday reported a sharp fall in fourth quarter profit to $6.685 million, from $11.54 million in the prior year. On a per share basis, earnings were down at $0.31, compared to $0.51 in the previous year.

On average, 8 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected $0.37 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items. On an adjusted basis, earnings was $0.38 per share.

Revenue for the quarter was slightly down to $308.14 million from $308.591 million in the previous year. Wall Street estimates were $309.58 million.

Looking ahead to 2020, the company expects earnings in a range of $1.58 to $1.68 per shares. Analysts are looking for $1.29 billion. On an adjusted basis, earnings for fiscal 2019 was $1.63 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.