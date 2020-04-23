MarineMax Q1 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Recreational boat and yacht retailer MarineMax Inc. (HZO) reported Thursday that net income for the second quarter was $5.1 million or $0.23 per share, compared to $5.3 million or $0.23 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, 7 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased 2 percent to $308.5 million from $303.6 million in the same quarter last year. The Street was looking for revenues of $304.63 million. Same-store sales were up over 1 percent as it utilized its digital platform and promotional activity to improve traffic and sales amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Looking ahead, the company had earlier in the month decided to withdraw its fiscal 2020 financial guidance provided on January 23, 2020 given the significant uncertainties.

