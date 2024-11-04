News & Insights

MarineMax price target lowered to $38 from $42 at DA Davidson

November 04, 2024 — 09:20 am EST

DA Davidson analyst Brandon Rolle lowered the firm’s price target on MarineMax (HZO) to $38 from $42 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q4 earnings miss and below-consensus FY25 guidance. MarineMax continues to gain share vs. the broader marine industry, leveraging their exposure to the premium consumer and experienced retail strategy, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm adds however that given the challenging boat retail environment and limited earnings visibility for the company, it is taking a conservative approach to FY25 estimates.

