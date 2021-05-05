MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Surges 25% Yet Its Low P/E Is No Reason For Excitement

Despite an already strong run, MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 25% in the last thirty days. The last 30 days were the cherry on top of the stock's 342% gain in the last year, which is nothing short of spectacular.

Even after such a large jump in price, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 21x, you may still consider MarineMax as an attractive investment with its 11.1x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, MarineMax has been doing relatively well. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NYSE:HZO Price Based on Past Earnings May 5th 2021

How Is MarineMax's Growth Trending?

MarineMax's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 205%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 351% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 1.8% as estimated by the six analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 18%, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that MarineMax's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

The Final Word

MarineMax's stock might have been given a solid boost, but its P/E certainly hasn't reached any great heights. Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that MarineMax maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for MarineMax (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you need to be mindful of.

