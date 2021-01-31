MarineMax, Inc. Just Recorded A 63% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

As you might know, MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) just kicked off its latest first-quarter results with some very strong numbers. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$412m, some 6.2% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$1.04, 63% ahead of expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:HZO Earnings and Revenue Growth January 31st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from MarineMax's seven analysts is for revenues of US$1.89b in 2021, which would reflect a solid 17% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory per share are forecast to be US$4.19, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.85b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.88 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 14% to US$45.50per share. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values MarineMax at US$52.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$37.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that MarineMax's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 17% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 12%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.5% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect MarineMax to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards MarineMax following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on MarineMax. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple MarineMax analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

