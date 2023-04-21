MarineMax (HZO) to Post Q2 Earnings: Factors to Consider

MarineMax, Inc. HZO is likely to register a decline in the top line when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers on Apr 27 before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $607.2 million, indicating a marginal decline of 0.5% from the prior-year reported figure.



The bottom line of this world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer is expected to have declined year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share for the quarter under review has slid by a penny to $1.75 over the past seven days. The figure suggests a sharp decline of 26.2% from the year-ago period.



This Clearwater, FL-based company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.7%, on average. In the last reported quarter, MarineMax’s bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 17.9%.

Factors to Note

MarineMax’s significant geographic reach, product diversification and decent demand are likely to get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s top line. Markedly, the company’s digitization endeavors have been helping it better engage with customers.



MarineMax’s investments in high-margin businesses, such as finance, insurance, brokerage, marina and service operations, bode well. Impressively, its strategic acquisitions have been playing a major role in driving the top line. Revenue growth in the last reported quarter was principally driven by contributions from strategic buyouts, including IGY Marinas, which was concluded in October 2022.

MarineMax, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

MarineMax, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | MarineMax, Inc. Quote

While the aforementioned factors raise optimism, we cannot ignore ongoing supply-chain issues and current macroeconomic conditions. The impact of the same was visible on same-store sales in the last reported quarter, which declined 1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric for the quarter under review suggests a drop of 4.3%. Also, any deleverage in SG&A expenses may impact margins.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for MarineMax this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



MarineMax has an Earnings ESP of -8.13% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Kroger KR currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.56% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company is likely to register a bottom-line decline when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $1.41 suggests a decline from the $1.45 reported in the year-ago quarter.



Kroger's top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $45.38 billion, which indicates an improvement of 1.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. KR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.8%, on average.



Tractor Supply Company TSCO currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports first-quarter 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $1.69 suggests a rise of 2.4% from the year-ago reported number.



Tractor Supply's top line is expected to ascend year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.30 billion, which suggests an increase of 9.2% from the prior-year quarter. TSCO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.6%, on average.



AutoZone AZO currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.70% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to register bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $30.76 suggests an increase of 6% from the year-ago quarter.



AutoZone's top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $4.09 billion, indicating an increase of 5.9% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. AutoZone has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.6%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Kroger Co. (KR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.