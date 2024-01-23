MarineMax (HZO) to Post Q1 Earnings: Key Factors to Note

MarineMax, Inc. HZO is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers on Jan 25, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $520.2 million, indicating a rise of 2.4% from the prior-year reported figure.



The bottom line of the world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer is expected to have declined year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 56 cents per share, indicating a decline of 54.8% from the prior-year reported figure.



This FL-based company has a negative trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average.

Factors to Note

MarineMax’s investments in high-margin businesses, such as finance, insurance, brokerage, marina and service operations, bode well. Impressively, strategic acquisitions like that of IGY Marinas and Atalanta Golden Yachts, as well as organic initiatives, have helped expand its footprint across high-growth areas. The company has been committed to enhancing its boating and yachting experiences, aiming to reach an expanding global customer base.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for Retail Operations is pegged at $502 million, indicating a rise from the $479.7 million reported in the year-ago period. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for Product Manufacturing of $58 million suggests an increase from the $56 million posted in the prior-year quarter.



MarineMax faces challenges that could affect its performance. Any increase in SG&A expenses, along with rising interest costs and a moderation in product margins, could have hurt the company’s profitability. Economic uncertainty and industry challenges, such as rising inventory levels and retail margin erosion, are prominent concerns for MarineMax.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for MarineMax this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



MarineMax has an Earnings ESP of -9.91% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

3 Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Ulta Beauty ULTA currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.97% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register a bottom-line increase when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $7.48 suggests growth of 12% from the year-ago quarter’s actual.



Ulta Beauty’s top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $3.51 billion, indicating an increase of 8.9% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. ULTA has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.8%, on average.



Five Below FIVE currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.67% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register a bottom-line increase when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $3.76 suggests an increase of 22.5% from the year-ago quarter’s actual.



Five Below's top line is expected to increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.35 billion, which indicates an increase of 19.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. FIVE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.7%, on average.



Costco COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.25% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $3.56 suggests a rise of 7.9% from the year-ago reported number.



Costco’s top line is expected to ascend year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $58.81 billion, which suggests an increase of 6.4% from the prior-year quarter’s actual. COST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.6%, on average.



