MarineMax (HZO) Queues Up for Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

MarineMax, Inc. HZO is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers on Apr 22, before the market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $444 million, indicating an improvement of 43.9% from the prior-year reported figure.



The bottom line of the world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer is also expected to increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the quarter under review has moved up by 5.8% to 73 cents in the past seven days. The figure suggests a sharp improvement from earnings of 23 cents reported in the year-ago period.



Notably, this Clearwater, FL-based company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 99.9%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a significant margin of 65.1%.

Factors to Note

MarineMax’s strategic investments in high-margin businesses such as finance, insurance, brokerage, marina and service operations bode well. Markedly, the acquisitions of Northrop & Johnson in July 2020 and Fraser Yachts in 2019 strengthened its position in the superyacht category. In October last year, the company announced the buyout of SkipperBud’s and its affiliate, Silver Seas Yachts. The buyout has meaningfully enhanced MarineMax’s presence in the Great Lakes region and the West Coast of the United States.



Quite obviously, aforementioned strategic acquisitions have been positively impacting the company’s revenue performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate suggests growth of 26.3% in same-store sales in the to-be-reported quarter.



MarineMax’s significant geographic reach and product diversification coupled with stellar demand are likely to have fueled the top line. We note that the company has been largely benefiting as consumers embrace and enjoy the boating lifestyle. The company’s digitization endeavors have been helping it to better engage with customers at a time when social distancing has become the new normal. Also, the company’s better expense management has been contributing toward margin expansion.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for MarineMax this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



MarineMax has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +14.55%.

