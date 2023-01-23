MarineMax (HZO) Queued Up for Q1 Earnings: Factors to Note

MarineMax, Inc. HZO is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $510.6 million, indicating an improvement of 8% from the prior-year reported figure.



The bottom line of this world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer is expected to decline year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share for the quarter under review has been stable at $1.51 over the past 30 days. The figure suggests a decline of 5% from the year-ago period.



This Clearwater, FL-based company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 62.4%.

Factors to Consider

MarineMax’s significant geographic reach, product diversification and decent demand are likely to get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s top line. We note that the company has been mainly benefiting as consumers embrace and enjoy the boating lifestyle. The company’s digitization endeavors have been helping it better engage with customers.



The company’s investments in high-margin businesses, such as finance, insurance, brokerage, marina and service operations, bode well. Impressively, its strategic acquisitions have been playing a major role in driving the top line.



While the aforementioned factors raise optimism, we cannot ignore ongoing supply-chain issues and any deleverage in SG&A expenses. Margins remain an area to watch.

MarineMax, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

MarineMax, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | MarineMax, Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for MarineMax this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



MarineMax has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Expedia Group EXPE currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.34% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company is expected to register bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $1.85 suggests an increase of 74.5% from the year-ago quarter.



Expedia Group’s top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $2.68 billion, indicating an increase of 17.7% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Arhaus ARHS currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of 19 cents suggests an increase of 35.7% from the year-ago reported number.



Arhaus' top line is expected to increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $354.1 million, which suggests an increase of 48.7% from the prior-year quarter. ARHS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 112%, on average.



Five Below FIVE currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.63% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to register bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $3.05 suggests an increase of 22.5% from the year-ago quarter.



Five Below’s top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.10 billion, indicating an increase of 10.7% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. FIVE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.3%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.