MarineMax (HZO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, MarineMax (HZO) closed at $47.36, marking a +1.07% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the recreational boat dealer had lost 25.71% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.15% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HZO as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.09, up 32.28% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $618.98 million, up 24.22% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.73 per share and revenue of $2.02 billion. These totals would mark changes of +67.54% and +33.86%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for HZO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. HZO is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that HZO has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.18 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.6, which means HZO is trading at a discount to the group.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

