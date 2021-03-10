MarineMax (HZO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

MarineMax (HZO) closed at $54.77 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.87% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.6% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the recreational boat dealer had gained 20.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 6.6%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.8%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HZO as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, HZO is projected to report earnings of $0.69 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 200%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $441 million, up 42.96% from the prior-year quarter.

HZO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.32 per share and revenue of $1.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.32% and +25.53%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HZO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. HZO currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that HZO has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.57 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.13, so we one might conclude that HZO is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

