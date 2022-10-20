MarineMax (HZO) Lined Up for Q4 Earnings: Factors to Note

MarineMax, Inc. HZO is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $509 million, indicating an improvement of 10.1% from the prior-year reported figure.



The bottom line of this world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer is expected to decline year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share for the quarter under review has decreased by a couple of cents to $1.17 over the past seven days. The figure suggests a decline of 19.3% from the year-ago period.



This Clearwater, FL-based company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 27.6%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 2.9%.

Factors to Note

MarineMax’s significant geographic reach, product diversification and decent demand are likely to get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s top line. We note that the company has been mainly benefiting as consumers embrace and enjoy the boating lifestyle. The company’s digitization endeavors have been helping it better engage with customers.



The company’s investments in high-margin businesses, such as finance, insurance, brokerage, marina and service operations, bode well. Impressively, its strategic acquisitions have been playing a major role in driving the top line.



While the aforementioned factors raise optimism, we cannot ignore ongoing supply-chain issues and rising SG&A expenses. Industry experts cautioned that supply-chain issues might cause delivery delays.

MarineMax, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

MarineMax, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | MarineMax, Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for MarineMax this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



MarineMax has an Earnings ESP of +0.28% but a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Home Depot HD currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.51% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $4.11 suggests an increase of 4.9% from the year-ago reported number.



Home Depot's top line is expected to increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $37.9 billion, which suggests an increase of 2.9% from the prior-year quarter. HD has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.2%, on average.



Costco COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.53% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $3.15 suggests an increase of 6.1% from the year-ago quarter.



Costco's top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $54.98 billion, indicating an increase of 9.2% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. COST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.7%, on average.



Foot Locker FL currently has an Earnings ESP of +16.94% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register a decline in the bottom line when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $1.10 suggests a decline from the $1.93 reported in the year-ago quarter.



Foot Locker's top line is expected to decline year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.10 billion, which indicates a decline of 3.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. Foot Locker has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.6%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Home Depot, Inc. (HD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST): Free Stock Analysis Report



Foot Locker, Inc. (FL): Free Stock Analysis Report



MarineMax, Inc. (HZO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.