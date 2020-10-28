Markets
HZO

MarineMax Guides FY21 EPS Well Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 on Wednesday, recreational boat and yacht retailer MarineMax Inc. (HZO) provided earnings guidance for the full-year 2021.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.70 to $3.90 per share. This includes earnings contributed by SkipperBud's, which the Company acquired on October 1, 2020.

On average, 8 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.44 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

