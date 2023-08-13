Marinemax (FRA:MLW) Price Target Increased by 17.84% to 40.29

The average one-year price target for Marinemax (FRA:MLW) has been revised to 40.29 / share. This is an increase of 17.84% from the prior estimate of 34.19 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 38.12 to a high of 43.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.20% from the latest reported closing price of 33.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 476 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marinemax. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 6.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLW is 0.09%, a decrease of 10.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.72% to 23,329K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 2,214K shares representing 10.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,141K shares, representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLW by 8.18% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,725K shares representing 7.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,575K shares, representing an increase of 8.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLW by 1.58% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,594K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,601K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLW by 10.90% over the last quarter.

Broad Bay Capital Management holds 674K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 625K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

