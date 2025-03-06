News & Insights

MarineMax Finalizes Shelter Bay Marine Acquisition

March 06, 2025

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) Thursday has finalized its acquisition of Shelter Bay Marine, a full-service marina and storage facility in Marathon, Florida. The deal strengthens MarineMax's presence in the Middle Keys and is expected to be accretive within the first full year of operations.

According to the company's CEO and President, Brett McGill, the acquisition enhances MarineMax's ability to serve boaters in the region while supporting its long-term growth and margin expansion strategy. He also welcomed Shelter Bay's experienced team to the MarineMax network.

HZO is currently trading at $24.31 or 3.1% higher on the NYSE.

