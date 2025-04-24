MARINEMAX Earnings Results: $HZO Reports Quarterly Earnings

MARINEMAX ($HZO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.23 per share, beating estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $631,520,000, beating estimates of $584,408,553 by $47,111,447.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $HZO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

MARINEMAX Insider Trading Activity

MARINEMAX insiders have traded $HZO stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HZO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES A CASHMAN (EVP & Chief Revenue Officer) sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $401,000

CLINT MOORE sold 4,100 shares for an estimated $125,583

ANTHONY E. JR. CASSELLA (EVP of Finance & CAO) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $124,240

BONNIE BIUMI has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $49,870 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

MARINEMAX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of MARINEMAX stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

MARINEMAX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HZO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HZO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Swartz from Truist Financial set a target price of $26.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Brandon Rolle from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $35.0 on 01/22/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.