Markets
HZO

MarineMax Buys Cruisers Yachts - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) announced the acquisition of KCS International, Inc., known as Cruisers Yachts, headquartered in Oconto, Wisconsin. MarineMax paid $63 million for Cruisers, including the recently acquired Pulaski, WI facility. The company expects the acquisition to be accretive in its first full twelve-month period.

Brett McGill, CEO of MarineMax, said: "The strategic acquisition of Cruisers Yachts benefits our customers by filling a meaningful void in our product portfolio which was created in 2018 by the loss of Sea Ray sport yacht and yacht models. The acquisition also aligns with our long-term strategy of expanding our gross margins by adding a higher margin business."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HZO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular