MarineMax Buys Cruisers Yachts - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) announced the acquisition of KCS International, Inc., known as Cruisers Yachts, headquartered in Oconto, Wisconsin. MarineMax paid $63 million for Cruisers, including the recently acquired Pulaski, WI facility. The company expects the acquisition to be accretive in its first full twelve-month period.

Brett McGill, CEO of MarineMax, said: "The strategic acquisition of Cruisers Yachts benefits our customers by filling a meaningful void in our product portfolio which was created in 2018 by the loss of Sea Ray sport yacht and yacht models. The acquisition also aligns with our long-term strategy of expanding our gross margins by adding a higher margin business."

