MarineMax Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for HZO

In trading on Tuesday, shares of MarineMax Inc (Symbol: HZO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.28, changing hands as high as $36.40 per share. MarineMax Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HZO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HZO's low point in its 52 week range is $27.40 per share, with $48.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.84.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.