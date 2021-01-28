MarineMax Boosts FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, recreational boat and yacht retailer MarineMax Inc. (HZO) raised its earnings guidance for the full-year 2021, based on current business conditions, retail trends and other factors.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $4.00 to $4.20 per share, up from the previously provided guidance of $3.70 to $3.90 per share.

On average, 8 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.92 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

