MarineMax Board Approves $100 Mln Stock Repurchase Plan

March 04, 2026 — 09:37 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - MarineMax, Inc. (HZO), a recreational boat and yacht retailer, announced on Wednesday, that its Board of Directors has approved a new stock repurchase plan authorizing the company to buy back upto $100 million of its common stock through March 2028.

The new plan replaces the previous authorization, which allowed for up to $100 million in repurchases through March 2026.

As of March 3, 2026, MarineMax had repurchased approximately 1.4 million shares under the prior plan.

The company stated that the current program is intended to help offset dilution from restricted stock.

As of March 3, 2026, MarineMax had 22,027,414 shares outstanding.

HZO is currently trading at $30.50, up $0.77 or 2.59 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

