Marine Products (MPX) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Marine Products said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the most recent share price of $12.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 4.44%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.03%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 163 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marine Products. This is a decrease of just one owner or 0.61% over the last quarter.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MPX is 0.0276%, an increase of 2.3894%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.87% to 6,092K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 567,333 shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 570,374 shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPX by 4.96% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 501,772 shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Teton Advisors holds 400,000 shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WMMAX - Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fund holds 400,000 shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 265,700 shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.