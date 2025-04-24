MARINE PRODUCTS Earnings Results: $MPX Reports Quarterly Earnings

MARINE PRODUCTS ($MPX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, missing estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $59,000,000, missing estimates of $66,559,000 by $-7,559,000.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MPX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
MARINE PRODUCTS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of MARINE PRODUCTS stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 59,810 shares (-19.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $548,457
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC added 39,418 shares (+17.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $361,463
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 27,628 shares (+4.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $253,348
- STATE OF TENNESSEE, DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY removed 21,044 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $192,973
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 18,406 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $168,783
- LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 18,150 shares (-44.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $166,435
- TALON PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC added 16,191 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $148,471
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.