Marine Products Corporation (MPX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

Marine Products Corporation (MPX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MPX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MPX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.71, the dividend yield is 3.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MPX was $12.71, representing a -34.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.28 and a 15.55% increase over the 52 week low of $11.

MPX is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) and Pool Corporation (POOL). MPX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.82.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mpx Dividend History page.

