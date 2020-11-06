Marine Products Corporation (MPX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2020

Dividends
Marine Products Corporation (MPX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MPX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.01, the dividend yield is 2.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MPX was $18.01, representing a -20.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.61 and a 166.03% increase over the 52 week low of $6.77.

MPX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP). MPX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.46. Zacks Investment Research reports MPX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -34.94%, compared to an industry average of -.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MPX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

