Marine Products Corporation (MPX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

Marine Products Corporation (MPX) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MPX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.92, the dividend yield is 2.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MPX was $16.92, representing a -25.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.61 and a 94.37% increase over the 52 week low of $8.71.

MPX is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) and Pool Corporation (POOL). MPX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.69.

