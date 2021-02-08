Marine Products Corporation (MPX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 09, 2021

Marine Products Corporation (MPX) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MPX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -16.67% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MPX was $18.75, representing a -17.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.61 and a 176.96% increase over the 52 week low of $6.77.

MPX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Carnival Corporation (CCL). MPX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.57. Zacks Investment Research reports MPX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 47.37%, compared to an industry average of 20.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MPX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.