Marine Products Corporation (MPX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

Marine Products Corporation (MPX) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MPX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -33.33% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.32, the dividend yield is 2.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MPX was $14.32, representing a -22.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.51 and a 111.52% increase over the 52 week low of $6.77.

MPX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP). MPX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.5. Zacks Investment Research reports MPX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -37.35%, compared to an industry average of -30.6%.

