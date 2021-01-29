Marine Products Corporation Just Beat EPS By 5.6%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) just released its latest full-year results and things are looking bullish. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 2.8% to hit US$240m. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$0.57, some 5.6% above whatthe analyst had expected. The analyst typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analyst has changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:MPX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 29th 2021

After the latest results, the one analyst covering Marine Products are now predicting revenues of US$295.3m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 23% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 41% to US$0.81. Before this earnings report, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of US$295.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.81 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analyst has updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

With the analyst reconfirming their revenue and earnings forecasts, it's surprising to see that the price target rose 9.7% to US$17.00. It looks as though they previously had some doubts over whether the business would live up to their expectations.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Marine Products' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 23% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 3.0%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 15% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analyst also expect Marine Products to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analyst reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analyst clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have analyst estimates for Marine Products going out as far as 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Marine Products that you need to be mindful of.

