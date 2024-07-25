Marine Products Corp Reveals Retreat In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Marine Products Corp (MPX) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $5.59 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $14.32 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 40.1% to $69.55 million from $116.16 million last year.

Marine Products Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $5.59 Mln. vs. $14.32 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.14 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $69.55 Mln vs. $116.16 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.