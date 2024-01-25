News & Insights

Marine Products Corp Profit Retreats In Q4

January 25, 2024 — 08:29 am EST

(RTTNews) - Marine Products Corp (MPX) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $5.422 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $11.857 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 34.7% to $70.871 million from $108.509 million last year.

Marine Products Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $5.422 Mln. vs. $11.857 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.16 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $70.871 Mln vs. $108.509 Mln last year.

