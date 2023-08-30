Marine Petroleum Trust - Unit (MARPS) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Marine Petroleum Trust - Unit said on August 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.49 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 31, 2023 will receive the payment on September 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.18%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marine Petroleum Trust - Unit. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 27.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MARPS is 0.00%, a decrease of 7.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.83% to 73K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Navellier & Associates holds 40K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing an increase of 9.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MARPS by 28.34% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 27K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee holds 5K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 97.72%.

