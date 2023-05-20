Marine Petroleum Trust - Unit (MARPS) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Marine Petroleum Trust - Unit said on May 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.09%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marine Petroleum Trust - Unit. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MARPS is 0.00%, an increase of 8.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.58% to 74K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Navellier & Associates holds 37K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing a decrease of 8.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARPS by 1.39% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 27K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee holds 5K shares. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 58.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MARPS by 47.44% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

