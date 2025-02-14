Is Marine Harvest ASA (MHGVY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Marine Harvest ASA (MHGVY). MHGVY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.73, while its industry has an average P/E of 15. Over the past 52 weeks, MHGVY's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.14 and as low as 11.20, with a median of 12.67.

Finally, we should also recognize that MHGVY has a P/CF ratio of 10.98. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 16.09. Over the past 52 weeks, MHGVY's P/CF has been as high as 11.78 and as low as 7.71, with a median of 10.29.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Marine Harvest ASA's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that MHGVY is an impressive value stock right now.

