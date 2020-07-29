Marine Corps Bans Crypto Mining Apps From Government-Issued Mobile Devices

The U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) on Tuesday banned service members from installing bitcoin and cryptocurrency mining apps on government-furnished mobile devices.

âBitcoin/Cryptocurrency Mining Toolsâ appears on a list of prohibited application types, alongside games, gambling, dating, security bypassing and other unsanctioned categories banned in a USMC memo signed Tuesday.

While the memo allowed that certain commercial apps âprovide new opportunities to improve mission effectiveness,â others nonetheless introduce âprivacy and security concerns,â especially when installed on government phones. It did not provide a specific reason for the bitcoin mining app ban.

The memo asked service members to heed the U.S. governmentâs warnings when downloading prohibited apps on their personal devices.

