Marine Corps Bans Crypto Mining Apps From Government-Issued Mobile Devices
The U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) on Tuesday banned service members from installing bitcoin and cryptocurrency mining apps on government-furnished mobile devices.
- âBitcoin/Cryptocurrency Mining Toolsâ appears on a list of prohibited application types, alongside games, gambling, dating, security bypassing and other unsanctioned categories banned in a USMC memo signed Tuesday.
- While the memo allowed that certain commercial apps âprovide new opportunities to improve mission effectiveness,â others nonetheless introduce âprivacy and security concerns,â especially when installed on government phones. It did not provide a specific reason for the bitcoin mining app ban.
- The memo asked service members to heed the U.S. governmentâs warnings when downloading prohibited apps on their personal devices.
