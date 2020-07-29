Cryptocurrencies

Marine Corps Bans Crypto Mining Apps From Government-Issued Mobile Devices

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published
U.S Marines training on government-issued tablets. (Cpl. AaronJames Vinculado/U.S. Marine Corps)

The U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) on Tuesday banned service members from installing bitcoin and cryptocurrency mining apps on government-furnished mobile devices.

  • âBitcoin/Cryptocurrency Mining Toolsâ appears on a list of prohibited application types, alongside games, gambling, dating, security bypassing and other unsanctioned categories banned in a USMC memo signed Tuesday.
  • While the memo allowed that certain commercial apps âprovide new opportunities to improve mission effectiveness,â others nonetheless introduce âprivacy and security concerns,â especially when installed on government phones. It did not provide a specific reason for the bitcoin mining app ban.
  • The memo asked service members to heed the U.S. governmentâs warnings when downloading prohibited apps on their personal devices.

