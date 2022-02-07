Markets
LVS

Marina Bay Sands Unveils US$1 Bln Reinvestment Program To Upgrade All Rooms And Suites

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Las Vegas Sands Corp.'s (LVS) Marina Bay Sands announced a US$1 billion reinvestment program for its existing property, spanning hotel rooms and suites, new food and beverage offerings and other enhancements that will position the Integrated Resort (IR) for strong growth as the recovery of global tourism continues.

The US$1 billion reinvestment for Marina Bay Sands is part of Las Vegas Sands' ongoing program to elevate design and the customer experience across its properties in Singapore and Macao. In Macao, this includes investment of about US$2.2 billion in The Londoner Macao, Grand Suites at Four Seasons Macao and The Londoner Court.

The reinvestment is in addition to the multi-billion-dollar expansion announced in April 2019, which will include the development of a state-of-the-art entertainment arena, an ultra-luxury hotel tower and additional meetings, incentives, conventions & exhibitions space, adjacent to the current IR.

The reinvestment encompasses upgrading of all rooms and suites in Towers 1 and 2 of the Hotel. Renovation works will be completed in phases over 2022 and 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LVS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular