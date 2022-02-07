Marina Bay Sands Unveils US$1 Bln Reinvestment Program To Upgrade All Rooms And Suites

(RTTNews) - Las Vegas Sands Corp.'s (LVS) Marina Bay Sands announced a US$1 billion reinvestment program for its existing property, spanning hotel rooms and suites, new food and beverage offerings and other enhancements that will position the Integrated Resort (IR) for strong growth as the recovery of global tourism continues.

The US$1 billion reinvestment for Marina Bay Sands is part of Las Vegas Sands' ongoing program to elevate design and the customer experience across its properties in Singapore and Macao. In Macao, this includes investment of about US$2.2 billion in The Londoner Macao, Grand Suites at Four Seasons Macao and The Londoner Court.

The reinvestment is in addition to the multi-billion-dollar expansion announced in April 2019, which will include the development of a state-of-the-art entertainment arena, an ultra-luxury hotel tower and additional meetings, incentives, conventions & exhibitions space, adjacent to the current IR.

The reinvestment encompasses upgrading of all rooms and suites in Towers 1 and 2 of the Hotel. Renovation works will be completed in phases over 2022 and 2023.

