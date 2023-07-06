Marina and Pier Silvio Berlusconi will jointly control Fininvest

Adds detail on Fininvest control

MILAN, July 6 (Reuters) - Silvio Berlusconi's eldest children Marina and Pier Silvio will jointly have a majority stake over family holding company Finivest, a source said on Thursday.

Marina and Pier Silvio Berlusconi, who both have executive roles in the family business, will hold a joint 53% stake the source said, confirming an earlier report from ANSA news agency.

Berlusconi's five children earlier said in a statement that "no shareholder will exercise overall individual indirect control of Fininvest SpA, previously exercised by their father".

Berlusconi died in Milan on June 12 at the age of 86. He was suffering from leukaemia and had recently contracted a lung infection.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Federico Maccioni, editing by Alvise Armellini)

((Federico.maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3420768883;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.