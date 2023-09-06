News & Insights

Marin Software Surges; Announces HubSpot Integration

September 06, 2023 — 10:23 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of Marin Software Inc. (MRIN) are spiking more than 36 percent on Wednesday morning trade after.

The company unveiled an innovative integration with HubSpot designed to unleash the potential of CRM data.

The integration equips marketers with a comprehensive understanding of customer behaviors, interactions, and preferences.

Currently, shares are at $0.58, up 36.07 percent from the previous close of $0.42 on a volume of 12,814,481 shares.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
