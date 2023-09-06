Marin Software Surges; Announces HubSpot Integration

(RTTNews) - Shares of Marin Software Inc. (MRIN) are spiking more than 36 percent on Wednesday morning trade after.

The company unveiled an innovative integration with HubSpot designed to unleash the potential of CRM data.

The integration equips marketers with a comprehensive understanding of customer behaviors, interactions, and preferences.

Currently, shares are at $0.58, up 36.07 percent from the previous close of $0.42 on a volume of 12,814,481 shares.

