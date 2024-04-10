News & Insights

Marin Software Spikes On Upgradation Of Integration With Microsoft Advertising

April 10, 2024 — 12:01 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Marin Software Inc. (MRIN) shares are surging more than 149 percent after announcing upgrades to its integration with Microsoft Advertising. The upgradation is expected to enhance integration of Microsoft's intelligent Automated Bidding and first-party conversion data with Marin's AI-powered budget optimization.

Currently, shares are at $0.71, up 149.53 percent from the previous close of $0.28 on a volume of 171,036,329.

