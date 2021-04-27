Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Marin Software's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2020 Marin Software had debt of US$3.32m, up from none in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$14.3m in cash, so it actually has US$11.0m net cash.

A Look At Marin Software's Liabilities

NasdaqGM:MRIN Debt to Equity History April 27th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Marin Software had liabilities of US$16.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$5.06m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$14.3m and US$5.06m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.85m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Marin Software shares are worth a total of US$17.8m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Marin Software also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Marin Software will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Over 12 months, Marin Software made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$30m, which is a fall of 39%. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

So How Risky Is Marin Software?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And we do note that Marin Software had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$7.6m and booked a US$14m accounting loss. But at least it has US$11.0m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. Overall, we'd say the stock is a bit risky, and we're usually very cautious until we see positive free cash flow. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 3 warning signs with Marin Software (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

