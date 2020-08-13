MariMed Receives Three Adult-use Marijuana Licenses In Massachusetts

(RTTNews) - MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis and hemp operator, said that the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission or CCC has given final approval to issue the company three adult-use marijuana licenses in the state for cultivation, production, and retail.

MariMed said it will deploy the cultivation and production licenses at its 70,000-square-foot cannabis manufacturing facility in New Bedford, Massachusetts, while the retail license at its Panacea Wellness Dispensary in Middleborough, Massachusetts. These licenses are subject to final inspections.

The company is continuing to develop two additional dispensary locations for its other provisional adult use and medical licenses.

"Adding adult-use sales at Panacea Wellness will open a huge revenue opportunity to our already booming Massachusetts wholesale and retail business. This 10,000 square foot dispensary is located on a heavy traffic road between two major highways connecting many southeastern Massachusetts towns," said Bob Fireman, Chief Executive Officer of MariMed.

Fireman noted that the Panacea Wellness dispensary will be a destination for the company's customers to buy its brands such as Nature's Heritage flower and Betty's Eddie's fruit chews. The company expects the final inspection of the dispensary on or before September and to open it immediately thereafter.

According to BDS Analytics, Massachusetts retail cannabis sales are projected to exceed $745 million in 2020, growing from $587 million in 2019. The firm expects this market will conservatively reach $1.35 billion by 2024.

Consumers in Massachusetts currently spend an average of $140 a month on cannabis products, or almost 200 percent above the nationwide average.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.