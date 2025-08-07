MariMed (MRMD) Q2 EPS Jumps to Positive

Key Points Non-GAAP EPS reached $0.40 in Q2 2025, Non-GAAP EPS exceeded analysts' estimate of -$0.01 in Q2 2025 and turning non-GAAP net income positive year over year in Q2 2025.

Revenue (GAAP) missed expectations at $39.6 million in Q2 2025, Revenue was $39.6 million, a decrease of approximately 2% compared to Q2 2024 with retail sales falling but wholesale gaining.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 12.4% in Q2 2025, offsetting lower non-GAAP gross margin from Q1 2025 and continuing the shift to branded wholesale.

MariMed (OTC:MRMD), a multi-state cannabis operator focusing on branded consumer packaged goods, reported its Q2 2025 earnings on August 6, 2025. The company's most important news was a solid beat on non-GAAP earnings per share, reporting $0.40 non-GAAP EPS versus a $(0.01) loss expected by analysts. However, revenue (GAAP) came in at $39.6 million, missing the $40.93 million GAAP revenue consensus and Revenue decreased compared to Q2 2024. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) improved sequentially but declined year over year, led by ongoing wholesale growth from Q1 2025 but partially offset by continuing margin pressure. The quarter underscored positive progress in expansion and innovation but also revealed persistent headwinds in retail sales and pricing.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.40 $(0.01) N/A N/A Revenue (GAAP) $39.6 million $40.93 million $40.4 million (2.0%) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $4.9 million $4.4 million 11.4% GAAP Gross Margin 40.5% 41.8% (1.3 pp) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP) 12.4% 10.8% 1.6 pp

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

MariMed is a vertically integrated cannabis operator with branded products sold across wholesale and retail channels in multiple states. Its business centers on developing proprietary brands for flower, edibles, and wellness products, then distributing these through company-owned dispensaries and third-party retail shops.

Recent efforts focus on expanding into new regulated markets, particularly Delaware and Pennsylvania, and investing in product innovation. Success depends on regulatory compliance, effective cost management, capital structure optimization, and ability to scale and defend its brands in crowded markets. The company's strategy increasingly emphasizes wholesale expansion and branded product licensing, aiming to balance growth and profitability as it navigates shifting state regulations and intensifying sector competition.

Quarter Highlights: Expansion, Innovation, and Mixed Financials

During the quarter, MariMed advanced its regulatory footprint. The Delaware market provided a full-quarter benefit from First State Compassion, acquired in early 2025. Management is preparing for adult-use cannabis sales in Delaware, which could significantly boost revenue if approved within the next 120 days. In Pennsylvania, MariMed entered a managed services agreement to operate a cultivation and processing facility, paving the way for further wholesale growth and participation in future adult-use sales. Transition challenges in Illinois from the METRC compliance system were resolved during the quarter and are no longer disrupting operations.

This expansion follows the company's strategy to build out branded product distribution. In contrast, Retail product sales fell 5.0% year over year, reaching $22.44 million (GAAP), as the company shifted its focus. The shifting balance from retail to wholesale reflects an intentional "Expand the Brand" strategy, but it comes with narrower margins relative to retail revenue.

Product innovation remained a key theme. The company launched Nature’s Heritage flower, pre-rolls, and vapes in Illinois, rolled out a new “Caramelt Away” chew for its Betty’s Eddies edible brand, and introduced MycroDose by Nature’s Heritage—a vegan pill combining cannabis and functional mushrooms. Brand licenses also expanded, with Betty’s Eddies entering the Maine market for both adult-use and medical channels. MariMed’s brands continued to hold or grow share in core markets, supporting the company’s differentiated approach in a crowded sector.

Adjusted EBITDA margin, which strips out certain non-core costs, improved to 12.4%, reflecting some operational leverage and tighter control of marketing expenses. Marketing and promotional costs (GAAP) were sharply cut to $0.76 million, down from $1.86 million in Q2 2024, as the company prioritized more localized campaigns. On the balance sheet, MariMed finished the quarter with $6.1 million in cash, down from $10.2 million in Q2 2024. Operating cash flow (GAAP) dropped sharply to $1.59 million for the first half of 2025, compared to $6.40 million in the prior year. Inventory (GAAP) was $38.8 million as of June 30, 2025.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Key Factors for Investors

Management did not issue specific numeric guidance for fiscal 2025 or the next quarter. However, leadership reiterated confidence in several upcoming revenue drivers. These include the launch of adult-use sales in Delaware—dependent on regulatory approval, entry into the Pennsylvania wholesale market, and continued expansion in wholesale distribution. No dividend is currently paid by MariMed (OTC:MRMD).

Investors will want to watch closely for updates on the timing of adult-use sales in Delaware, as this is expected to be a significant catalyst. Similarly, integration and new deals in Pennsylvania and growth in licensed wholesale arrangements will be fundamental to results in the coming quarters.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

