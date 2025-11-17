MariMed (MRMD) Price Target Decreased by 26.67% to 0.17

The average one-year price target for MariMed (OTCPK:MRMD) has been revised to $0.17 / share. This is a decrease of 26.67% from the prior estimate of $0.23 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.08 to a high of $0.26 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.85% from the latest reported closing price of $0.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in MariMed. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRMD is 0.01%, an increase of 110.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.10% to 971K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canton Hathaway holds 645K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ransom Advisory holds 322K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 302K shares , representing an increase of 6.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRMD by 120.00% over the last quarter.

Flagship Wealth Advisors holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Game Plan Financial Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

