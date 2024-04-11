MariMed Is On A Roll: Partners With Two Iconic Music Venues In Boston, Acquires Another Illinois Cannabis Dispensary

Multi-state marijuana operator MariMed has closed the acquisition of Allgreens Dispensary, LLC on Tuesday, April 9, its fifth dispensary in Illinois. The Massachusetts-based company said the green light from the Illinois Department of Financial & Professional Regulation for the license transfer and subsequent closing of the acquisition, allows MariMed to fully consolidate the financial results of the company's Thrive-branded dispensary in Casey, Illinois. Previously, the dispensary has been operated under a managed services agreement. The move comes on the heels of MariMed's last week's acquisition of the operating assets of Our Community Wellness & Compassionate Care Center in Prince George's County in Maryland. Jon Levine, MariMed's CEO and one of the speakers at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference next week, said "maximizing our footprint there [in Maryland] has long been one of our top strategic priorities."

Read the full story on Benzinga.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.