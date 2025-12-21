Marimaca Copper (TSX:MARI) Price Target Increased by 10.39% to 13.55

The average one-year price target for Marimaca Copper (TSX:MARI) has been revised to $13.55 / share. This is an increase of 10.39% from the prior estimate of $12.27 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.60 to a high of $16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.72% from the latest reported closing price of $10.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marimaca Copper. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MARI is 0.70%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 175K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF holds 81K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares , representing a decrease of 24.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MARI by 3.81% over the last quarter.

NWXSX - Nationwide International Small Cap Fund holds 77K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Copper Miners ETF holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing a decrease of 25.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MARI by 6.41% over the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing a decrease of 68.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARI by 4.27% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.