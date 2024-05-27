Marimaca Copper Shareholders Back Directors

Marimaca Copper (TSE:MARI) has released an update.

Marimaca Copper Corp. successfully re-elected its incumbent directors with overwhelming support during its virtual annual general meeting, while also re-appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company’s auditor with unanimous shareholder approval.

