Marimaca Copper Boosts Potential at Mercedes Target

Marimaca Copper (TSE:MARI) has released an update.

Marimaca Copper has announced promising drilling results at its Mercedes target, expanding its surface oxide copper mineralization significantly. The drilling success enhances the potential to boost the company’s leachable resource base, indicating a bright future for extending the mine life of the Marimaca Oxide Deposit.

