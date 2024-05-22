Marimaca Copper Advances with Community and ESG Wins

Marimaca Copper (TSE:MARI) has released an update.

Marimaca Copper Corp. has hosted a successful open house in Mejillones, receiving a positive community response to its development plans, which include a project permitting submission and a Definitive Feasibility Study for 2024. The company proudly announced an ‘A’ rating in the 2023 Digbee Sustainability Assessment, marking an improvement in their ESG performance. Additionally, Marimaca has launched an at-the-market equity program, in partnership with Canaccord Genuity, aiming to raise up to C$20 million through the sale of common shares.

For further insights into TSE:MARI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.