Marijuana Users And Gun Supporters Gear Up For Imminent Colorado Ballot Measure Battle

Backers of a proposed ballot initiative seeking to allow marijuana users to obtain concealed carry permits in Colorado will face the Secretary of State on Wednesday to finalize the measure.

The hearing marks a crucial juncture. If approved, it could reshape gun ownership laws, specifically for cannabis consumers. It will also mark the launch of a signature-gathering campaign, aiming to get the initiative on the November ballot.

Guns for Everyone, a Second Amendment champion, is spearheading the initiative. The group, known for its free concealed carry classes and staunch opposition to gun control, wants to dismantle what they see as unfair barriers, reported Marijuana Moment (MM).

Federal law prohibits "unlawful users" of controlled substances, including marijuana, from owning or possessing guns. This creates a conundrum for many in Colorado where recreational marijuana has been legal for a decade but still clashes with federal firearm regulations.

The proposed ballot initiative aims to sever this legal knot by removing language from Colorado law disqualifying concealed carry permit applicants if they're federally ineligible to own a gun.

It would add an explicit exception for marijuana use, allowing users to apply for permits despite the federal ban.

Edgar Antillon, co-founder of Guns for Everyone, sees this as a strategic first step. He views marijuana as "low-hanging fruit," a winnable issue that can pave the way for broader gun ownership reforms, like loosening restrictions for those with dishonorable discharges or other substance use histories.

"Tackling the issues most guaranteed to win," Antillon told MM, "is one of the ways to be successful."

In mid-December, Antillon called the situation a question of freedom. "It's one of those silly things that has been going on for a while. We've legalized marijuana, but we don't give [users] the ability to defend themselves. Alcohol users get to defend themselves. Why not marijuana users?"

This is not the first rodeo for the initiative. A similar attempt failed to gather enough signatures in the past. However, Antillon is optimistic this time around. He cites growing support among both gun rights advocates and the cannabis community.

Wednesday's outcome could hinge on whether Coloradans are ready to bridge the legal chasm between marijuana and gun ownership.

