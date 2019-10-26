Marijuana Stocks Have Taken a Hit. There May Be Room for Growth Now.

The upcoming earnings reports could help separate winners from the rest of the pack. A Cowen analyst is looking for indications of incremental progress for these companies.

The upcoming earnings reports could help separate winners from the rest of the pack. A Cowen analyst is looking for indications of incremental progress for these companies.

Many marijuana stocks have taken a serious hit since Canadian grower Hexo earlier this month lowered its fourth-quarter revenue forecast and withdrew its fiscal 2020 outlook.

Aphria (ticker: APHA:T) stock has mostly recovered following an upbeat earnings report on Oct. 15. Canopy Growth (CGC) was also trending higher last week.

But that doesn’t mean the industry is out of the woods. In fact, most of the field of Canadian pot growers are gearing up to report earnings the week of Nov. 11. Hexo (HEXO) pushed its earnings release back to Oct. 28 from Oct. 24, but there’s already a decent idea of how that might go.

The upcoming earnings reports could further torch these stocks, or help separate winners from the pack.

Cowen analyst Vivien Azer wrote in a note to clients Friday that as investors are resetting their expectations for Canadian pot stocks, she’s looking for any indication of incremental progress heading into third-quarter earnings.

“While sector growth has thus far come in below expectations, industry sales continue to gradually move higher,” she noted. Canadian retails sales in August were about C$127 million, or US$97.22 million, up about 19% from July.

“Retail sales have grown double digits in five of the last six months and have more than doubled during that time span,” she added. “This performance comes while the industry has faced multiple headwinds from novel form factor delays, widening price gaps vs. illicit market, lack of retail infrastructure, as well as an inventory glut in oil/capsules and value-based dry flower.”

Here’s what Azer is looking for as pot earnings season approaches.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB). Azer thinks C$20 million in wholesale and bulk sales from its prior quarter are unlikely to repeat this time around. The company will need to fill that hole, which represents 20% of revenue, she wrote. “In addition, ACB’s capital structure is becoming increasingly topical” with its C$230 million convertible due in March and a path to profitability that is longer than initially anticipated, she added. She expects revenues of C$74.7 million, down 24% quarter-over-quarter.

Canopy Growth. Azer is keeping her eye on form factors and dispensary growth, given recreational marijuana revenues have been mostly flat since Canada legalized the drug last year. She’s also looking for incremental progress toward profitability targets, and expects revenues of C$104.8 million, up 16% quarter-over-quarter.

Cronos Group (CRON) has yet to make its entry into Quebec and Alberta, Azer notes. That leads her to question the company’s ability to introduce vapes and edibles when they’re approved by Health Canada. She’s also looking for more details on how the company will adjust its U.S. CBD strategy in the current regulatory environment. She estimates revenues of C$14 million, up 36% from the prior quarter.

Tilray (TLRY). Azer wonders how viable THC-infused beverages can be for both Tilray and peers like Canopy Growth. Another thing to watch is progress in Portugal, which could be a gateway to Europe. She noted average international medical prices outpace both Canadian medical and recreational pot. She expects revenue of C$45.3 million, down slightly from its previous quarter.

Write to Connor Smith at connor.smith@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.